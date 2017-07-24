Husband Of Mother Found Dead In Her Home, Charged With Murder

Felon charged with murder of Tasaria Tasia Glover. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The State Medical Examiners’ Office says the death of a mother, Tasaria Tasia Glover, found in her home was a homicide.

Theodore Maurice Parker has been charged with First Degree Murder for her death.

The 27-year-old mother was found dead in her home on Freeman Mill Rd the afternoon of July 18.

Before her autopsy results, police found Glover’s death suspicious, and later determined the cause to be asphyxiation.

Parker was released from jail on July 11, for multiple felonies under the condition of wearing an ankle monitor.

Police reports Glover called police the morning of July 16 stating Parker had broken into her home and stolen some of her property.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

At the time of Glover’s death, police were looking for Parker, who was no longer wearing his monitor.

He was found on July 19 at the Motel 6 located on Elm-Eugene St. Police arrested him for interfering with his monitor and violating his parole conditions.

He was also charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Communicating Threats, and Injury to Real Property.

According to police, Parker and Glover were married at the time of her death.

Copyright 2017 WFMY