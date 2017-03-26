Hwy 64 From Davidson To Davie County Blocked After Crash: Highway Patrol

DAVIE COUNTY, NC - Highway Patrol says Hwy. 64 from Davidson to Davie County is closed because of a crash.
The highway is closed between Koontz Road and Highway 801.
According to Highway Patrol, Davie County Police were in a chase and it ended in a crash. No other information has been released at this time.
According to TIMS the road is expected to open around 9:00 p.m.
WFMY News 2 will stay on top of this story as it develops.
Stay on top of News, Weather, Sports by downloading WFMY News 2 apps or signing up for our text alerts.
Get the WFMY News 2 Weather and News App
WFMY News 2 Weather iPhone App
WFMY News 2 Weather Android App
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs