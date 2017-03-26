Hwy 64 From Davidson To Davie County Blocked After Crash: Highway Patrol

Cop Car I (Photo: Lumigraphics, (c) Lumigraphics)

DAVIE COUNTY, NC - Highway Patrol says Hwy. 64 from Davidson to Davie County is closed because of a crash.

The highway is closed between Koontz Road and Highway 801.

According to Highway Patrol, Davie County Police were in a chase and it ended in a crash. No other information has been released at this time.

According to TIMS the road is expected to open around 9:00 p.m.

WFMY News 2 will stay on top of this story as it develops.

Stay on top of News, Weather, Sports by downloading WFMY News 2 apps or signing up for our text alerts.

Get the WFMY News 2 Weather and News App

WFMY News 2 Weather iPhone App

WFMY News 2 Weather Android App

WFMY News 2 Android App

WFMY News 2 iPhone App

WFMY News 2 Text Alerts

Copyright 2017 WFMY