'I Just Want Her Ashes Home': Mom Who Had Newborn Baby's Ashes Stolen

A Woodland, Calif. mother is pleading for car thieves to return her baby daughters ashes taken on Christmas day.

It’s been three years since Kristina Pabolo gave birth to her daughter Crista Lee, who passed away two weeks later because of a heart defect.

This mother has only a few things to remember her newborn daughter who she lost suddenly. A few photos, stuffed animals, and her ashes which are stored in a teddy bear.

Pabolo’s oldest daughter Rayven, 8, carries the teddy bear with her just about everywhere she goes. Her mother said it’s a way of keeping her daughters memory alive.

However, sometimes Pabolo will remove the ashes for safe keeping like when her daughter goes to school or visits a friend. She removed the ashes then placed them in her car on Christmas and that evening thieves broke in and stole a few empty gift cards, a driver’s license, and her daughters remains.

“I decided to cremate her so she could be home with me and my daughter,” said Pabolo in tears. “And she was close with us and I knew where she was at. I just want her ashes home.”

Pabolo thinks the thieves may have confused the ashes for drugs because they were tightly wrapped in an unmarked plastic bag. She said she isn’t looking to send someone to jail, she just wants her daughter’s ashes back.

The Woodland Police Department said they are aware of the incident and are looking into it.

