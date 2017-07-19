WFMY
Inmate Escapes From Randolph County Prison

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:27 AM. EDT July 20, 2017

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Randolph County Deputies are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from the prison off US Hwy 220 Business South. 

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, inmate Jonathan Henderson escaped from Randolph Correctional Center in Asheboro around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Henderson, 28, was serving a five month sentence for selling drugs and was due for release in September. 

Anyone who has seen him should call 911 or Randolph Correctional Center at 336-625-2578. 

 

