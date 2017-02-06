Inmate Work Crew Find Man's Body In Ditch In NC

BEAUFORT, N.C. -- The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says an inmate work crew cleaning a roadside discovered a body in a ditch.



The sheriff's office told local media outlets said sheriff's deputies responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The man was identified as 66-year-old Sidney Tate Jr. of Beaufort.



Authorities say Tate was known for walking up and down the road where his body was found, and his body was found less than a quarter mile from his home.



The sheriff's office says Tate's death doesn't appear to be suspicious and there are no signs of foul play.



Deputies say Tate's death is under further investigation pending an autopsy.

