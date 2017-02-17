Intentional Fire Set For Insurance Claim In Davidson County: NCDOI

(Photo: St Lowitsch / EyeEm, Custom)

RALEIGH -- Three people from Lexington are accused of intentionally setting fires to claim insurance payments.

The NC Department of Insurance says Timothy Wayne Johnson, Sherry Saunders Johnson, and Don Seamon were arrested by Davidson County officials on February 14.

Investigators say the three intentionally started a fire on July 4, 2016 and filed fraudulent claims with State Farm Insurance.

Investigators believe Timothy Johnson and Don Seamon started the fire while Timothy and Sherry provided misleading information about the fire to gain nearly $15,000 in payment.

Timothy and Sherry illegally obtained access to the assets of Martha Gillette who is the owner of the home where the fire happened.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Thomasville Fire Department, Davidson County Fire Marshal's Office, and NC Department of Insurance criminal investigators.

Timothy Johnson is charged with one count each of second degree arson, fraudulently burning a dwelling, felony aid and abet, insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, felony conspiracy, exploitation of an elder adult and embezzlement.

Sherry Johnson is charged with one count each of insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, felony conspiracy, exploitation of an elder adult and embezzlement.

Seamon is charged with one count of second degree arson and two counts of felony aid and abet.

All three were placed in jail on a $500,000 bond.

