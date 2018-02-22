Trespasser Shoots, Kills Pregnant Goat on Maine Farm: Police

(Photo: John Patriquin/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Scarborough are investigating the killing of a goat at Smiling Hill Farm.

Police say they received a report Sunday of an unknown person who had trespassed onto the Smiling Hill Farm/Hillside Lumber property. Police were told that the individual killed a pregnant goat in one of the fenced-in areas.

Police say the killing of this goat was not an accident.

The goat was last seen alive at about 4 p.m. Saturday and discovered dead at about 10 a.m. Sunday, police said. This all happened the night of a snowstorm.

Ava, the Toggenburg goat shown in 2017 with her two kids. (Photo: Smiling Hill Farm)

The farm is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Warren Knight of Smiling Hill Farm said everyone there is devastated. He, too, confirmed police believe this act was 100 percent intentional.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scarborough PD's Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 207-730-GET'M (4386), or Animal Control Officer Chris Crepes at 207-730-4318.

