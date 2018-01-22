Investigators Look For School Vandals

WENTWORTH, NC -- Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators say someone damaged the landscaping at two schools during last week's snow storm.

They say four-wheelers or ATV type vehicles damaged school grounds at Bethany Elementary School and Bethany Community School sometime between Jan. 16th at 6 p.m. and Jan. 19th at 10 a.m.

The damage to the landscapes was valued at around $5,500.

Anyone with information about this damage is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2017 WFMY