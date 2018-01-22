WFMY
Close

Investigators Look For School Vandals

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 6:52 PM. EST January 22, 2018

WENTWORTH, NC -- Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators say someone damaged the landscaping at two schools during last week's snow storm. 

They say four-wheelers or ATV type vehicles damaged school grounds at Bethany Elementary School and Bethany Community School sometime between Jan. 16th at 6 p.m. and Jan. 19th at 10 a.m.

The damage to the landscapes was valued at around $5,500.

Anyone with information about this damage is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories