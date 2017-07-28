Investigators Rule Fire at Phoenix LGBTQ Youth Center As Arson

​Phoenix Fire Department is asking the public for help in finding an arson suspect involved in the fire at the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center that happened on July 12. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - ​Phoenix Fire Department is asking the public for help in finding an arson suspect who set the fire at the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center that happened on July 12.

Recovered video evidence shows a man holding what appears to be gasoline.

Fire officials identified the man as Darren William Beach Jr., 26. He is described as 6'2" and weighs approximately 280 pounds.

On N Ten officials said Beach was a former client who aged out of their programs.

The youth center, located on Third Street between Indian School and Osborn roads, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping LGTBQ teens, some of whom are homeless. But the center stops offering those services when a person turns 25.

"It was a total shock," Executive Director Linda Elliot said. "I mean we're still trying to deal with it."

No one was injured, but the building was a total loss.

One N Ten has since moved to a different building at Central and Portland.

"I hope they find him, and my main concern is that he doesn't do this to someone else," Elliot said.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of this person please call 911 to report his location to Phoenix police.

