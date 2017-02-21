Investigators Search For Answers In Stokesdale Homicide: Sheriff

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators are searching for answers after a Stokesdale man was killed inside his home one month ago.

Deputies say Fred Cummings Jessup was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home on Gideon Grove Church Road on January 23 shortly before 8 a.m.

The sheriff's office says a 911 call came in for medical assistance to Jessup's home and that's when deputies found him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9686.

Previous: Stokesdale Man Killed Inside Home

Copyright 2017 WFMY