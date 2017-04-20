Judge Hands Down Sentences for Repeat DWI Offender and Armed Robber in Alamance Co.

Studio shot of law book and gavel (Photo: Tetra Images)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - A Mebane man is facing a minimum of 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to Habitual Impaired Driving on Thursday.



This is the fourth time Thomas Christopher James, 51, has been caught driving while impaired. The most recent offense happened in January of 2015, when James was pulled over for speeding and an officer smelled alcohol.

Thomas James (Photo: Alamance County Detention Center)





After doing field sobriety tests and taking blood, police found that James was driving with a BAC of .15, twice the legal limit.



James also was charged with a DWI in 2008, and two more in 2010. Because of the Habitual Impaired Driving charge, James is now considered a felon.



Also in Alamance Court news Thursday, Corey Demecco Pitt, 29, pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Prosecutors say spaghetti sauce helped bring charges.



Pitt will serve a minimum of five years in prison for First-Degree Burglary and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Corey Pitt (Photo: Alamance County Detention Center)

According to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt and several others broke into a home on Tilman street in December of 2015. Deputies say they robbed the people in the house by knife point, but the homeowner fired off shots wounding Pitt. He was later found in a hospital with a gunshot wound.



Pitt denied being in the home, but deputies say they found the same spaghetti sauce on Pitt’s clothes that was in the home.



According to the District Attorney’s office, Pitt was given a longer sentence because there were two kids in the home at the time, making it an especially dangerous robbery.

