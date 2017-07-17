Jury Selection Starts In Davidson County Murder Case

Jury box in the Arapahoe County courtroom (Photo: Eric Kehe/9NEWS) (Photo: Eric Kehe/9NEWS)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC -- The trial of a case that's made local, national, and international headlines started today in Davidson County.

Irish businessman Jason Corbett was beaten to death in August 2015. His wife, Molly, and her father, Thomas Martens, are charged with his murder.

Initially, defense attorneys asked for a change of venue -- but were denied. So jury selection started today. Corbett and Martens originally faced charges of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, but today, district attorneys dropped the manslaughter charge. So once the jury is seated, the precedings will start.

