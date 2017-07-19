K-9 ‘Endy' Dies After Being Left In Deputy's Hot Patrol Truck

K-9 killed in hot patrol truck. Pic. Cache County Sheriff’s Office (Photo: Custom)

CACHE COUNTY, UTAH -- Criminal charges have been filed against a Utah deputy accused of leaving his K-9 in a hot vehicle.

The K-9 named Endy, died due to a fatal heat stroke. According to KUTV, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy, Jason Whittier, parked his patrol truck at home after completing his work shift. He then left his home for family activities. After returning, Whittier checked the dog’s kennel and realized Endy wasn’t inside. He then discovered the K-9 dead in the patrol truck.

Tony Baird, Chief Deputy of the Cache County Attorney Office said, “This tragedy serves as a stark reminder to never leave children or animals alone inside of a car for any amount of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to a deadly level.”

The temperature reached 94 degrees the day Endy died.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial service to honor Endy at the Sheriff’s Complex.



