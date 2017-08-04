Kennel Owner Arrested After Four Dogs Found Dead In Burlington

Brewer's Kennel Pic. Alamance Co. Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. – The owner of a Kennel in Alamance County wanted on felony charges after four dogs were found dead has turned herself in.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Brewer’s Kennel owner, Nancy Brewer, is being charged with five counts of Cruelty to Animals. She also charged with four counts of Killing an Animal by Starvation.

It all stems from an investigation in July after four dogs were found dead following a complaint about possible animal abuse at the kennel located on Union Ridge Road. Investigators removed 18 other animals from the shelter.

The dogs seized from the kennel have been placed in various shelters.

