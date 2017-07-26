Ariz. Dad Accused of Leaving 10-Year-Old Daughter in Desert Without Shoes, Water

Christopher Charles Watson booking photo. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A man was arrested and his kids are now in the custody of the Department of Child Safety after, authorities say, he allegedly left his 10-year-old daughter to fend for herself in the desert.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Christopher Charles Watson admitted to dropping his daughter off in the desert on Saturday north of McVicar Avenue and Norrie Drive in Kingman without shoes or water. He allegedly forced her out of his truck and drove home.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman reportedly spotted the little girl crying and walking without shoes as she walked her dog. The woman took the girl to her home where she called deputies.

The girl said her dad had forced her out of his truck and left her. She told deputies her dad had bit her and she hit her head before he sped away.

Deputies said the temperature outside was over 90 degrees at the time she was walking in the desert without shoes. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was treated and later released.

Watson told deputies he and his daughter were having an “ongoing argument” and took her for a ride in his truck to calm her down. He said he waited 15 minutes before going to look for her, but couldn’t find her so he returned home. Deputies said Watson had been sleeping and smelled of alcohol.

DCS took custody of both the 10-year-old girl and Watson’s 9-year-old son.

Watson was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

© 2017 KPNX-TV