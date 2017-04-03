Lexington Man Accused Of Shooting 2 People

LEXINGTON, N.C. - Officers arrested and charged Marvis Lavelle Elam, 47, after a shooting on Saturday.
Around 5:30 p.m. on April 1, Lexington Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Carter's Grove Road. When they got on scene, they learned that a 27-year-old woman had been shot and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by car. She sustained serious injuries.
Another man who was suffering from a grazing gunshot wound was treated on the scene.
In a release, officials say Elam had left the scene before they got there. After investigating, officers found and arrested the suspect.
Elam is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Lexington Police say the suspect and victims knew one another. The identity of the victims have not yet been released.
