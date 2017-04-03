Lexington Woman Charged With Abusing Her Children: Sheriff

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington woman is accused of abusing her children, according to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says it received a referral of child abuse from DSS, Child Protective Services on March 3. The referral alleged that a woman was physically and verbally abusing her children at her home on Barrett Drive.
The woman was arrested and charged with Assault by Strangulation, Assault on a Child Under 12, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse. She was placed in jail under $25,000 bond.
