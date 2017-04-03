WFMY
Lexington Woman Charged With Abusing Her Children: Sheriff

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:20 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington woman is accused of abusing her children, according to Davidson County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office says it received a referral of child abuse from DSS, Child Protective Services on March 3. The referral alleged that a woman was physically and verbally abusing her children at her home on Barrett Drive. 

The woman was arrested and charged with Assault by Strangulation, Assault on a Child Under 12, and Misdemeanor Child Abuse. She was placed in jail under $25,000 bond. 

 

