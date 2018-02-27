Lil' Daydreamers Daycare Closed After Violations Of Child Abuse

Lil' Daydreamers Child Case shut down

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A daycare in Rockingham County has been shut down after two workers were charged in connection with child abuse.

An Investigation conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education led to the closing of Lil’ Daydreamers Child Development Center after its license was suspended.

The center shut down Tuesday afternoon. Rockingham County DSS workers and the local child care resource and referral office are assisting families in finding child care.

The investigation revealed staff members repeatedly handled children roughly and failed to care for children in a nurturing and appropriate manner.

Two of the workers, Nekeisha Walton and Mary Winchester have been criminally charged with offenses related to child abuse. As a result, they are may not own, operate, be employed, provide transportation, participate in the subsidized child care program, be a member of the household of a family child care home or center located in a home or be present while children are in care.

The investigation also revealed other violations at the daycare including:

Minimum staff/child ratios for the number and ages of children

Each child’s diapers were not changed at areas designated exclusively for diapering

Medications were not stored in locked cabinet

Children were not adequately supervised at all times

