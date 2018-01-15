Detectives Went 'Straight Into Dad Mode' To Shield Kids From Murder Scene

Geneva, Catherine, and Michael Miles (Photo: family photos)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD’s homicide detectives are staying tight-lipped about a possible motive for the triple shooting Thursday in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Officers discovered the bodies Friday evening after a concerned relative came to the house on Venango Drive to check on the family.

Police said 37-year-old Geneva Miles, her brother 27-year-old Mike Miles, and his wife 23-year-old Catherine Miles were shot to death. Officers also discovered the couple’s two young children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, unharmed in a closed bedroom.

LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said the children had been alone for “at least 12 hours,” adding that it could have been longer. Police believe the murders happened sometime Thursday evening but the bodies weren’t found until after 4 p.m. Friday.

Both children had full diapers and had not eaten, so first responders changed their diapers and bought them a Happy Meal to eat. McKinley said detectives went to great lengths to get the kids out of the house quickly while shielding them from the horrific scene just outside their bedroom door.

“A couple of our detectives went straight into dad mode with the 4-year-old little boy and they pretended they were Iron Man. They used blankets as invisible cloaks and draped themselves and quickly carried the little boy out of the house without him seeing anything,” McKinley explained.

Detectives played hide-and-seek with the little girl as they draped a blanket over her and carried her to family waiting outside.

Investigators have accused Christopher Olivo of the killings. Olivo is Geneva Miles’ longtime boyfriend, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter. Police said Olivo took off for Florida with the toddler after his deadly shooting spree.

LMPD’s detectives used Onstar technology and coordinated with agencies in Hernando and Pinellas Counties to track down Olivo near Tampa. He was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 in the passenger seat when officers pulled him over. He was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

McKinley said police were in the process of putting out an AMBER alert for Olivo and Geneva Miles’ 2-year-old daughter when authorities in Florida found her safe with family, therefore canceling the AMBER alert before it was ever issued.

Olivo is being jailed in Pinellas County as he awaits extradition back to Louisville. Detectives could not say when the suspect would be transported back to Kentucky.

