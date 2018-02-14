Madison Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges

Anthony Joseph Bullins Jr. (Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A Madison man has been arrested on multiple child sex charges, according to Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Anthony Joseph Bullins Jr. is charged with three counts of felonious statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Bullins was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

