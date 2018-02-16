Man Accused of Firing Multiple Shots at Winston-Salem Officer Arrested

Christopher Lavon Geter (Photo: Winston-Salem Police Department, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a man accused of firing multiple shots at an officer during a vehicle chase has been arrested.

Investigators charged 24-year-old Christopher Lavon Geter with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, speeding to elude arrest, driving with no operator's license, and failing to stop at a red light.

Police say Officer J.H. Craig tried to pull over the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra because of a traffic violation on N. Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver sped off and fired a gun multiple times at Officer Craig. They say Officer Craig was not injured, and he did not fire back at the driver.

Officer Craig stopped the chase after losing sight of the car. Police say the car was later found on Temple Street with no one in it. Investigators later determined Geter to be a suspect.

Police say he was served an outstanding warrant for arrest that was issued in January and is not related to this investigation.

Geter is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY