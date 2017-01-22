Man Accused Of Hit-And-Run In Burlington Arrested: Police

Jalen O'Keith Watlington (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police say a man accused of hitting someone with his car and then leaving the scene has been arrested.

Jalen O'Keith Watlington was charged with felony hit and run causing bodily injury.

Police say the accident happened in the area of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street Saturday night. Officers found a man with multiple injuries. The man was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

Police found out Watlington was the driver that left the scene after witnesses were able to provide information on his car.

Watlington was taken to the Alamance County Jail under a $30,500 secured bond.

