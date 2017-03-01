Man Accused of Hitting Unmarked Davidson Co. Deputy's Car, Leaving Scene

LEXINGTON, N.C.-- A Davidson County man is facing drug charges that stemmed from a hit-and-run of a deputy's car. According to a news release, Nash Anthony Allen struck an unmarked Davidson County Sheriff’s Detective's car that was on Talbert Blvd in Lexington City.
Allen is accused of leaving the scene after the accident and leading the officer on a pursuit. Allen stopped the car after the brief pursuit and was arrested. He's facing charges of:
- Hit-and-run
- Felony speed to elude arrest
- Careless and reckless driving
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He was booked into the Davidson County Detention Center under a $20,000.00 secured bond. His first court date on the charges is in March, the report stated.
