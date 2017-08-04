Man Accused Of Murder At NC A&T University Found In PA

Patrol car with lights flashing (Photo: Ron Chapple, (c) Ron Chapple)

GREENSBORO, NC - A 20-year-old from Philadelphia was arrested in his home Friday morning after being accused of shooting a another man back in April on NC A&T's campus.

Greensboro Police said that US Marshals arrested Samad Rahim Dawson, 20, at his house in Philadelphia and charged him with First Degree Murder.

Dawson was a student at NC A&T University when he allegedly shot and killed Kimeko James. James was not a student, and no motive has been determined yet.

Police said that tips given through Crime Stoppers helped them find evidence to connect Dawson to the shooting.

Dawson is now pending extradition to North Carolina from Pennsylvania.

