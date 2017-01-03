Man Accused Of Shooting At Guilford Co. Sheriff's Deputy In Custody

Ernest Antonio Spinks (Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A man accused of shooting at a Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy is now in custody.

Ernest Antonio Spinks

Investigators said Ernest Antonio Spinks, 27, of Asheboro shot at Deputy Jonathan Gordon before ramming a stolen vehicle into his patrol car late Monday night.

Sheriff deputies said Spinks fired shots from the stolen vehicle while backing out of a driveway on NC 62 near Hunt Road. Gordon chased Spinks briefly before he turned his car around and rammed the deputy's car and shot into it again. Gordon got out of his car to take cover, then returned fire at Spinks as he ran off the road and down an embankment. Spinks was able to get away on foot. Gordon wasn't injured.

The owner of the stolen car saw it parked at a gas station in High Point and called 911 after following Spinks when he left the station.

Ernest Antonio Spinks

Ernest Antonio Spinks

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY