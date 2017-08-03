WFMY
Close

Man Accused Of Stabbing Madison Barber To Death Arrested

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:16 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

BURLINGTON, NC - A man wanted for stabbing a Madison barber to death was arrested in Burlington on Thursday, according to police. 

RELATED: Barber Stabbed to Death During Fight in Madison

Madison Police say Tahj Parker was found in Burlington and is in the Alamance County Jail until a million dollar bond. 

Officers have been looking for Parker since the stabbing happened on Sunday. Police say it's the town's first homicide in more than 10 years. 

RELATED: Man Wanted In Connection With Barbershop Homicide In Madison: Police

Parker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 7, 2017. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories