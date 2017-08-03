Man Accused Of Stabbing Madison Barber To Death Arrested

Tahj Rasheed Parker (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, NC - A man wanted for stabbing a Madison barber to death was arrested in Burlington on Thursday, according to police.

Madison Police say Tahj Parker was found in Burlington and is in the Alamance County Jail until a million dollar bond.

Officers have been looking for Parker since the stabbing happened on Sunday. Police say it's the town's first homicide in more than 10 years.

Parker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 7, 2017.

