Man Accused Of Strangling Woman Could Be Traveling To Lexington: Sheriff

Jerry Wayne Torrence Pic. Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on charges of kidnapping and strangulation.

Investigators said Jerry Wayne Torrence, 41, is accused of strangling a woman at a house on Woodthrush Lane in Shallotte.

Deputies said Torrence could be traveling to the Lexington area. Torrence was last seen wearing a white tank top and long plaid shorts.

Torrence also has a tattoo on the ride of his neck that reads, “Misty.”

If you have any information call 911.

