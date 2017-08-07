Man Accused Of Strangling Woman Could Be Traveling To Lexington: Sheriff

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on charges of kidnapping and strangulation.
Investigators said Jerry Wayne Torrence, 41, is accused of strangling a woman at a house on Woodthrush Lane in Shallotte.
Deputies said Torrence could be traveling to the Lexington area. Torrence was last seen wearing a white tank top and long plaid shorts.
Torrence also has a tattoo on the ride of his neck that reads, “Misty.”
If you have any information call 911.
