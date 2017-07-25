WFMY
Close

Man Accused Of Taking Pictures Up Woman's Skirt: Burlington Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:56 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A man accused of secretly taking photos up a woman's skirt without her knowledge has been arrested. 

Burlington Police were notified of a secret peeping at a convenience store on Maple Avenue back in May. Police say a Bobby Ray Boyd, Jr. allegedly took photos up a woman's skirt in the store. 

As a result of the investigation, Boyd was charged with Felony Secret Peeping. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond. 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories