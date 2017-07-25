Man Accused Of Taking Pictures Up Woman's Skirt: Burlington Police

Bobby Boyd (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A man accused of secretly taking photos up a woman's skirt without her knowledge has been arrested.

Burlington Police were notified of a secret peeping at a convenience store on Maple Avenue back in May. Police say a Bobby Ray Boyd, Jr. allegedly took photos up a woman's skirt in the store.

As a result of the investigation, Boyd was charged with Felony Secret Peeping. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

