Man Arrested After Deadly Hit-And-Run In Winston-Salem

Christian Burke (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Christian Burke has been arrested after police say he hit and killed a woman with his Mercedes Benz, and then drove away.

Wednesday night, Katricia Smith was trying to cross University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard when she was hit by Burke, according to Winston-Salem Police. Smith died because of the severity of her injuries.

Burke is charged with Felony Hit and Run and is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

Smith is the first car related death in 2017.

