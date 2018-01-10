WFMY
Man Stabbed Wife to Death After She Changed TV Channel: Police

THV11 Digital Team , KTHV 11:41 AM. EST January 10, 2018

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he admitted to stabbing his wife during an argument over changing the television channel.

Authorities were called to the scene after someone called 911 and said they saw a man stab his wife. A second call was placed to 911 where 58-year-old Tony Thomas said he "just killed his wife."

Once deputies arrived, they found Thomas sitting next to 58-year-old Elke Thomas' body. She was covered in a blanket with a large knife next to her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the argument started after he came back inside and asked what the score was for the football game. An affidavit from Lonoke County Detective Anthony Counts stated that Thomas said he "blacked out" and "came to" standing over his wife with a knife.

In October, Elke tried to get an order of protection against her husband, but it was denied by Judge Ashley Parker because there was "insufficient proof."

"I am afraid he will hurt me more than he did," she wrote in her affidavit.

Thomas was arrested without incident.

When interviewed, Thomas admitted that he and his wife were having an argument when he stabbed her.

