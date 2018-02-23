Man Arrested After He Barricaded Himself In Greensboro Apartment

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in an apartment.

Investigators said they received a call about a domestic dispute Friday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. at an apartment on Cottage Place in Greensboro.

Police closed off Cottage Place from Lawndale Drive to Lake Jeanette Road during the incident.

Investigators said the suspect and several officers received minor injuries. They also said the man burglarized the apartment before he barricaded himself inside.

Charges are pending.

