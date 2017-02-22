Man Arrested After Shooting Shopper At Winston-Salem Convenience Store: Police

Ryan Samuel Rousseau

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A man was arrested after police say he held up two men at gunpoint at a convenience store, and then shot one of them.

Officers went to the Adams Market on the 3000 block of Northampton Drive on January 8, 2017.

Lawrence Adams and Harold Jackson said they were in the parking lot of the store when two men came up and pointed guns at them demanding valuables, according to police.

Police then said that Adams was hit in the face by the gun, and while he was being hit the gun went off and shot him in the shoulder.

Police said both suspects ran away, but now over a month later police have arrested Ryan Rousseau in connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or en Español: (336) 728-3904.

