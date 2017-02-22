Man Arrested For Assaulting Handicapped Person In Nursing Home: Sheriff

William Helms (Photo: Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handicapped resident of a nursing home, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the offense happened at the Shannon Gray Nursing Home in Jamestown.

According to the report, a staff member saw William Helms having inappropriate contact with one of the residents of the nursing home while he was visiting another resident.

Helms was charged with assault on a handicapped person. He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

