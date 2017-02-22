WFMY
Man Arrested For Assaulting Handicapped Person In Nursing Home: Sheriff

WFMY News 2, February 22, 2017

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a handicapped resident of a nursing home, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office says the offense happened at the Shannon Gray Nursing Home in Jamestown. 

According to the report, a staff member saw William Helms having inappropriate contact with one of the residents of the nursing home while he was visiting another resident. 

Helms was charged with assault on a handicapped person. He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $5,000 bond. 

 

 

