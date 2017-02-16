WFMY
Close

Man Arrested For Trafficking Cocaine: Burlington Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:55 PM. EST February 16, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police arrested a man accused of selling cocaine. 

Investigators say a narcotics team received confidential information that drugs were being sold from Richard Junior Jones' home on Oak Street. 

Officers got a search warrant for the home and found 29.4 grams of cocaine, a firearm, 2.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $2,200 in cash. 

Police charged Jones with trafficking cocaine, manufacture cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Jones was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

NC Toddler Found Playing Near Syringes, Heroin; 2 Arrested

WFMY

Non-Addicts Hurt By Heroin Use On The Roadways: Police

WFMY

$67K Worth Of Cocaine Found In Man's Shoes At Airport

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories