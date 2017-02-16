Man Arrested For Trafficking Cocaine: Burlington Police

Richard Junior Jones (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police arrested a man accused of selling cocaine.

Investigators say a narcotics team received confidential information that drugs were being sold from Richard Junior Jones' home on Oak Street.

Officers got a search warrant for the home and found 29.4 grams of cocaine, a firearm, 2.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $2,200 in cash.

Police charged Jones with trafficking cocaine, manufacture cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

