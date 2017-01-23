Man Arrested in Alamance Co. Bus Stop Kidnapping, Sexual Assault Case: Sheriff

ALAMANCE COUNTY -- An arrest has been made in the case of an 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped while waiting for her school bus in Graham.

READ: Girl Abducted From Graham Bus Stop, Sexually Assaulted: Sheriff

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says they have a man in custody. He faces two charges: statutory rape and first degree sex offense. Public Information Officer Randy Jones says more charges could come.

The arrest comes months after a little girl was kidnapped. Back in October, she was waiting for the bus on Mebane Oaks Road when she was taken.

Investigators say the suspect drove her near the Alamance/Orange County line and assaulted her.

They say he let her go when he heard sirens. She ran away and flagged down another car for help.



The Alamance County Sheriff's Office will release the suspect's name and more details about the investigation at a news conference Tuesday morning.

