Anton McAllister Pic. Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Dept.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in Winston-Salem has been arrested.

Anton McAllister was arrested on Thursday after he was found in an abandoned apartment on State Street in Winston-Salem.

McAllister is charged with Concealment of a Death Resulting from Unnatural Causes and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Last week police discovered the body of a woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve. Investigators said on January 6, they found Ann Marie Carter’s body in an area of Old Greensboro Road while investigating another case.

Ann Marie Carter (Photo: WSPD)

That same day police also discovered the woman’s car on East 25th Street. They said evidence revealed the car was recently driven. The North Carolina license plate number was also missing and was listed as stolen.

Winston-Salem Police said they believe McAllister and Carter were meeting to sell drugs.

Cater was last seen in the car with McAllister before she was supposed to meet with a family member who later reported her missing.

McAllister is in the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

Police are still investigating Carter’s death.

