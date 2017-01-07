Man Arrested In Davidson County Homicide

Matthew Benner (Photo: Custom)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was shot and killed in the front yard of a home in Linwood, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Saturday.

The shooting happened Friday at the home of Matthew Benner on Snider Kines Road. Deputies found a man dead in the front yard of the home upon arrival, according to the sheriff's office. Benner was arrested without incident at the scene.

Benner is in the Davidson County Jail under no bond. The victim has not been identified.

