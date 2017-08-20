Man Breaks Into House, Stabs Estranged Wife While Toddler in Bed With Her: Sheriff

YADKINVILLE, N.C.-- A man is in jail charged with attempted murder of his wife after police say he stabbed her multiple times.
Yadkinville Police arrested 29-year-old Bobby J. Royal, of Boonville, man early Sunday morning. Investigators say after breaking into his mother-in-law's house, Royal stabbed his estranged wife multiple times in her face, neck, arms and legs. Officers say the couple's 1-year-old son was in bed with her when the attack happened.
Her injuries were life threatening, but the child only sustained minor injury.
Royal is facing charges of: Attempted Murder, Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault With A deadly Weapon in the Presence of a Minor, First Degree Burglary, and Child Abuse.
The victim had moved into her mother's home with their one-year-old son amid a marital separation from Royal, investigators say. Awakened by the screaming, the woman's mother ran to the bedroom and Royal stopped his assault; went to the kitchen and waited for police to arrive.
The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The child did not require medical treatment.
Royal is being held without bond pending a bond hearing before a district court judge. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
