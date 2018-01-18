'Man Bun Bandit' Accused Of Swiping Packages: Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- This guy’s got a great balancing act? But he has to be a regular Houdini if he wants to elude police after this video surfaced.

Clearwater police released the video Thursday of a guy they dubbed the ‘man-bun’ bandit, who allegedly made off with several packages last month from a home on Majestic Oaks Blvd.

Inside the packages were a beverage cart, lift kit for an ATV, two electronic devices for a home alarm system and an electronic touch pad for the system and done parts. Altogether, the items have a combined value of about $500

If you recognize him, call police at 727-562-4242.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WTSP-TV