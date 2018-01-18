WFMY
Close
Breaking News LIST | School Closings And Delays
Closings Alert 479 closing alerts
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

'Man Bun Bandit' Accused Of Swiping Packages: Police

Police in Clearwater released video of a guy who they say helped himself to an armload of packages on Majestic Oaks Blvd.

10news Staff , WTSP 9:40 PM. EST January 18, 2018

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- This guy’s got a great balancing act?  But he has to be a regular Houdini if he wants to elude police after this video surfaced.

Clearwater police released the video Thursday of a guy they dubbed the ‘man-bun’ bandit, who allegedly made off with several packages last month from a home on Majestic Oaks Blvd.

Inside the packages were a beverage cart, lift kit for an ATV, two electronic devices for a home alarm system and an electronic touch pad for the system and done parts.  Altogether, the items have a combined value of about $500

If you recognize him, call police at 727-562-4242.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories