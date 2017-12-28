Man Caught Actively Stabbing Woman In Davidson County: Deputies

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - Deputies say a man now faces an attempted 1st degree murder charge after they saw him actively stabbing a woman.

Deputies were called to a house in Lexington on Friday, December 22nd for a possible domestic dispute.

Once deputies saw 33-year-old Miguel Vidal stabbing the woman, they went into the house and tasered the man.

Deputies say the victim was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The suspect was also airlifted to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

Miguel Vidal will go before the magistrate once he gets released from the hospital.

