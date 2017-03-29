Man Charged Murder In Winston-Salem Shooting Investigation

(Photo: Rafe Swan, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a man has been charged with murder in a shooting investigation.

Police charged Henry Gilbert Stewart Jr. with general murder. Investigators believe he shot and killed 35-year-old Henry Devon Williams.

Officers responded to the shooting on Old Lexington Road on March 25. They found Williams shot in the chest. Williams was transported to Baptist Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Stewart is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed pending trial. An arrest photo of him was not provided due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

