Man Charged One Year After FBI Investigates Target Shooting Death

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- After a yearlong investigation, a man has been charged with obstruction of justice and voluntary manslaughter in a target shooting incident.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office says Stephen Adrian Ferriell, 41, was arrested for the death of Robert Nelson Gilley II.

Investigators say the incident happened on Mt. Vernon Church Road on November 5, 2016. The two men were target shooting, and Mr. Gilley died after he was shot in the chest.

Initially, the sheriff's office said the shooting was reported to authorities as an apparent accident.

The sheriff's office requested assistance from the FBI, including a crime scene reconstruction team.

Randy Jones with Alamance County Sheriff's Office says the FBI found more evidence to suggest that Mr. Ferriell was holding information from authorities on what really happened.

The District Attorney's office was consulted and as a result, Mr. Ferriell was charged with obstruction and voluntary manslaughter.

Ferriell is in jail on a $500,000 secured bond pending his first court appearance.

