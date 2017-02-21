Man Charged With Breaking Into Randolph Co. Elementary School, 2 Churches

Photo from Trinity Elementary School break-in (Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office)

ASHEBORO, N.C.-- Randolph County Sheriffs Office have arrested Jason Martin, 24, in connection to three recent break-ins including a school and 2 churches.



Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) were notified by an alarm that someone had broken in to Trinity Elementary School early Monday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence that someone had broken in to the school through a window on the door. Deputies say the person stole school laptops, gas powered yard tools, and candy bars.



After reviewing the school’s surveillance video, officers were able to capture a picture of the suspect and get a vehicle description. They later arrested 24-year-old Jason Martin.





After his arrest, deputies say Martin confessed to the school break-in and two recent church break-ins.



Martin has been charged with break-ins at Liberty Grove United Methodist Church and Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church. His charges for those break-ins are:

3 counts of breaking and entering

4 counts of larceny

2 counts of breaking and entering in to a place of worship







Martin is still in the Randolph County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

