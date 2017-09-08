Man Charged With DWI After Deadly Crash

Binyam Tewelde Gebrehiwot

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro man has been charged with Driving While Impaired after a deadly car crash.

The Greensboro Police Department said the crash happened in July on East Bessemer Avenue. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. Police said one of the victims, John Dut Aliv Ater, 54, died Thursday from his injuries.

Binyam Tewelde Gebrehiwot was charged with Driving While Impaired, five counts of Aggravated Felony Serious Injury be Vehicle, Failure to Stop for a Red Light, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. He now faces a charge of Felony Death by Motor Vehicle.



