Man Charged With Elderly Abuse In Yadkin County

Joey Harold Mendenhall Pic. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A man has been charged with abusing an elderly person in Yadkin County.

Deputies said they discovered an elderly person in “poor condition” after a welfare check at a house on Union Cross Church Road in Yadkinville.

Joey Harold Mendenhall, 42, who lives at the house was charged with Felony Abuse of Elderly with Injuries, Felony Second Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer and Misdemeanor Assault of a Handicapped Person.

Mendenhall was also served with warrants for possession of drugs. He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

