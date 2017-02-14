Man Climbs Through Window Assaults Juvenile In Winston-Salem

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police said a man climbed into a home through a window and committed a sexual assault against a juvenile.

Police said it happened Tuesday just after 5:15 a.m. at the house on Ashley School Circle.

Police are looking for a black male, about 25 years of age and who was wearing a black jacket and a tan colored hat.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Copyright 2017 WFMY