Man Climbs Through Window Assaults Juvenile In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police said a man climbed into a home through a window and committed a sexual assault against a juvenile.
Police said it happened Tuesday just after 5:15 a.m. at the house on Ashley School Circle.
Police are looking for a black male, about 25 years of age and who was wearing a black jacket and a tan colored hat.
If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs