Man Critical After Being Shot In The Mouth: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:27 PM. EST February 15, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition at Baptist Hospital after being shot in the mouth Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Timlic Avenue. According to a police report, witnesses told officers that three suspects - two men and a woman - left in a dark colored car. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

 

 

