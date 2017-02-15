Man Critical After Being Shot In The Mouth: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition at Baptist Hospital after being shot in the mouth Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Timlic Avenue. According to a police report, witnesses told officers that three suspects - two men and a woman - left in a dark colored car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

