Man Dies After Being Shot During Fight

ARCHDALE, NC -- Archdale Police say a man died after being shot during a fight Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a fight call at a house on Stratford Road just after 2:30 pm. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. They say he'd been shot in the torso. Randolph County EMS transported the victim to High Point Regional Health Systems where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they interviewed multiple witnesses and processed the crime scene but they're still investigating. But they're not releasing the victim's name or any names associated with the investigation at this time. They also say there is no further information available right now.

