Man Dies After High Speed Crash In Burlington: Highway Patrol

BURLINGTON, NC - One man is dead and two others are injured after a high speed collision Saturday morning.

The State Highway Patrol said they were trying to pull over a Dodge Charger for a lane violation when the driver began to speed away.

While the Dodge was turning at the intersection of the Durham Street Extension and Flora Ave it hit another car. The two people inside the car were taken to UNC hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge caught on fire after the collision with the driver, Courtney Watlington, inside the car. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

