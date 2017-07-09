Man Dies In Hospital After Being Shot, Left On Winston-Salem Street

Police lights.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are investigating a homicide.



Police responded to the 500 block of West 24 1/2 Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.



Officers found Terah Howell on the street with a gunshot wound. EMS took him to a hospital where he later died.



This is the 11th homicide in Winston-Salem so far this year compared to 15 homicides at this point last year.



If you know any information, call crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFMY